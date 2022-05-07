Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volta will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Volta by 625.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

