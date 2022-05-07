Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE VOYG opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

