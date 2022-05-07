Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $68.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and approximately $844,354.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

