Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

WRBY opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 236,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $7,775,168.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 956,792 shares of company stock worth $28,430,182 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 132,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

