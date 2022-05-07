Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

