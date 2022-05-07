Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Chandra Vargeese Sells 16,714 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chandra Vargeese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chandra Vargeese sold 10,603 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $24,598.96.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

