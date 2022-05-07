Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,927,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,647. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.46.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

