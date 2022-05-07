We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,753,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 295,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.