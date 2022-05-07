We Are One Seven LLC Has $275,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $149.01 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.