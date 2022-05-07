We Are One Seven LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.