We Are One Seven LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

