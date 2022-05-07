We Are One Seven LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,417,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.