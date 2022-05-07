We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $55,080,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eBay by 1,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

