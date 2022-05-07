We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

