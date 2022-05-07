We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

