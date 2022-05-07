We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 4,806 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $89.73 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

