We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.23. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.