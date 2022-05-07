Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $159.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

