Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $55.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

