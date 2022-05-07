WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. 209,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

