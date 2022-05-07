WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

