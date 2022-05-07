WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.