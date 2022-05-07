Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on WDOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

