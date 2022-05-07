Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NYSE:WAB opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

