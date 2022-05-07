WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

WestRock stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

