WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $4.39 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $669,412.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00012394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

