William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.