Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00286299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00205118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00480444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,192.42 or 1.97496019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

