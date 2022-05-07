Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

WING stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 743,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32. Wingstop has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

