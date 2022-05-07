Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $223.60

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.60 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 224.25 ($2.80). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.71), with a volume of 1,435,697 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 237.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($140,537.16).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

