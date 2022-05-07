Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNZ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,532,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNZ remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D and Z Media Acquisition (DNZ)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.