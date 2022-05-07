Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNZ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,532,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

DNZ remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.