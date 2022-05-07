Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,947 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.