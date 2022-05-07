Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94,891 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TriState Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 213,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSC shares. StockNews.com cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,306. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

