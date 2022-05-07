Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Path Acquisition were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GPCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

