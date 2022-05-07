Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $84.00

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $135,987.25 and approximately $84.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.95 or 0.00042161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.54 or 0.99959439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,098 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.