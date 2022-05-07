WOO Network Achieves Market Cap of $323.16 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $323.16 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,199.99 or 0.99941314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00029310 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,299,153 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.