Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

