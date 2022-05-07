WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $3.14 on Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $3,185.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00008741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

