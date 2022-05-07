Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $376.32 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $460.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $376.32 or 0.01046022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,518,928 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.