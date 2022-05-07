Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 67,425,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,220,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

