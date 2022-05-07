Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. 3,167,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

