Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.34. 1,893,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,820. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $446.37 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

