Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $2.41 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

