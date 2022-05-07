Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 553,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,779. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

