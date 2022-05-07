XMON (XMON) One Day Volume Tops $767,780.00

XMON (XMON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $28,892.19 or 0.80355665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $767,780.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00233930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00205882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00474437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039410 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,470.92 or 1.95995464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

