YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Tops $2.49 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $91,406.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,245,119 coins and its circulating supply is 13,680,420 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

