YVS.Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,198.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $181,421.77 and $38,198.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.