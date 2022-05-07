Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.56 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,783. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $684.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.