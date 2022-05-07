Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $628,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

