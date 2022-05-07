Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 11,419,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

