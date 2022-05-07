Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,291. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

